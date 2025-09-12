Browns Worked Out 9 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns conducted workouts for nine free agents on Friday as they prepare for their Week 2 divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team continues evaluating roster depth and addressing gaps beyond special teams following their season-opening loss.

Cleveland brought in players from multiple positions during the workout session.

“The Browns brought in a host of players for workouts today, per the NFL’s transaction wire. No kickers, though.” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X.

The Browns brought in a host of players for workouts today, per the NFL’s transaction wire. No kickers, though. pic.twitter.com/aCohcCMAX2 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 12, 2025

The group included offensive linemen Karsen Barnhart and LaDarius Henderson, both from Michigan.

Defensive tackle Simeon Barrow from Miami joined defensive backs Keenan Garber from Kansas State, Maxen Hook from Toledo, Jaylen Mahoney from Vanderbilt, and Doneiko Slaughter from Arkansas.

Linebacker Jose Ramirez from Eastern Michigan and tackle Aiden Williams from Minnesota-Duluth rounded out the workout participants.

Ramirez represents the most notable name among the group as a former sixth-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

The linebacker signed a four-year contract with Tampa Bay but was waived following the preseason.

He has moved between practice squads since his release from the Buccaneers.

During his college career at Eastern Michigan, Ramirez recorded 156 tackles, 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses across 34 games.

The workouts reflect Cleveland’s ongoing search for depth as injuries and performance concerns have emerged early this season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the front office appear committed to exploring all options while building a competitive roster for AFC North play.

These evaluations provide opportunities to assess both immediate fit and long-term potential as the Browns look to bounce back against Baltimore.

