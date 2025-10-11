Browns Worked Out 9 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their first regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003 when they take on the Steelers this Sunday, hoping to avoid starting 1-5.

With a few positions on the roster in need of a warm body or two, the Browns brought in nine players for workouts on Friday, which isn’t out of the ordinary for this organization.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared a list on X of nine players Cleveland brought in and pointed out how the Browns typically use Fridays for group workouts to see if anybody jumps off the page as a potential future asset.

The group includes wide receivers Elijah Cooks, Mac Dalena, Bryson Green, and Jha’Quan Jackson; linebackers D.J. Johnson, Nick Kubitz, and Cameron McGrone; defensive end Jah Joyner; and quarterback Austin Reed.

Browns tryouts today

Among the group were four wide receivers and four linebacker/defensive end types, which isn’t surprising considering how many receivers have already gone down, leaving Cleveland with little depth at the position.

Cedric Tillman, DeAndre Carter, and Cade McDonald are all on injured reserve, while David Bell has been out all year as well, leaving little support for Dillon Gabriel at the position other than Jerry Jeudy.

There is no word on whether or not the Browns intend on signing any of these players, and none of these nine names are obvious solutions to the team’s problems, but it’s good to hear that the work never stops in trying to find more talent.

The Browns have a lot on their plate on Sunday, and all the focus has to be on finally winning in Pittsburgh.

