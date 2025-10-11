Greg Newsome Gets Candid About Being Traded From Browns

The Cleveland Browns made two notable trades this week ahead of their game with the Steelers.

They sent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals and also acquired cornerback Tyson Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a deal that sent Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville.

For Newsome, the trade initially shocked him, but the situation quickly revealed a clear upside.

He went from the struggling 1-4 Browns to the 4-1 Jaguars, who are tied for the best record in the NFL.

The transition marked a dramatic shift in his immediate circumstances and playoff prospects.

In a recent interview, Newsome opened up about what the move has meant for him both personally and professionally.

“Obviously, in Cleveland, you’re sitting there mad, like, ‘We’ve got to find a way, we’ve got to find a way,'” Newsome said Friday, per Demetrius Harvey. “And then when I get here, I’m like, ‘Wow, we just won.’ Obviously, I didn’t play, but we just won. So, yeah, it feels amazing. I’m just going to try to do my best to help them keep this upward trend up.”

“Cleveland you’re sitting there mad, like we gotta find a way, we gotta find a way. I get here and it’s like, ‘wow, we just won’” — #Jaguars CB Greg Newsome II on leaving 1-4 Browns for 4-1 Jags. Newsome also said he didn’t expect to be traded. Was playing 2K when it happened. pic.twitter.com/n1TaNH7L8p — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 10, 2025

The Browns entered the season with uncertainty at quarterback while juggling Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

At 1-4, their frustration is understandable given the early struggles and lack of consistency.

Newsome could see the field Sunday after Jaguars coach Liam Coen indicated plans to use him against Seattle at EverBank Stadium.

Drafted 26th overall in 2021 out of Northwestern, Newsome has recorded 23 tackles and five pass breakups this season.

At 25, he is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and will reach free agency next March.

