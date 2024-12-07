Browns Worked Out Notable WR On Friday

The Cleveland Browns currently hold a 3-9 record.

While it is still mathematically possible for them to make the playoffs, many fans have already turned their attention to next year, hoping the team can find a new superstar in the NFL Draft.

A shiny, new draft pick might also be in the minds of the upper brass for the Browns, but they still have to keep some focus on the task at hand.

With that in mind, the Browns recently worked out wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, as Aaron Wilson highlighted on X.

The Browns might not necessarily need a player like Pimpleton to help them make a late-season push in 2024, but he could be a player for them to add now, knowing he could be impactful in 2025.

As Wilson pointed out, Pimpleton has already played for the Detroit Lions and New York Giants, although, he was only a practice squad member during his time with them.

He hasn’t popped in the NFL yet but has made quite the impression with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks.

There has been a surge in players from leagues like the XFL and CFL getting tryouts and opportunities with NFL teams, and some of them have worked out quite well.

At this point, the Browns are seeming looking for spark plugs from anywhere they can find them, hoping things change moving forward.

Otherwise, they could get stuck in a rut, doing the same things and having the same approach over and over, all while expecting a different result.

NEXT:

Colin Cowherd Predicts Winner Of Browns, Steelers Game