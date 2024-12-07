Colin Cowherd Predicts Winner Of Browns, Steelers Game

One of the greatest rivalries in the NFL will continue on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns head east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Browns defeated the Steelers at home just two weeks ago during a snowstorm at Huntington Bank Field, 24-19, and it was the type of close, clutch victory that fans will likely remember for a long time.

Cleveland may be 3-9 and have nothing to play for at this point of this season, but anytime these two teams face each other, it is a very meaningful contest, especially for Cleveland, which has gotten the short end of the stick in terms of this rivalry for decades.

On “The Hard w/ Colin Cowherd,” Colin Cowherd praised how well Cleveland’s offense has been with Jameis Winston starting at quarterback in place of the injured Deshaun Watson and how it was able to produce 32 points against a stingy Denver Broncos defense on Monday.

Unfortunately, Cowherd picked the Steelers to prevail, 24-23.

"I get an offensive coach and a better QB with extra rest." @ColinCowherd lists the Dolphins over Jets as part of his Week 14 Blazin' 5 picks pic.twitter.com/bEfm1EsUvc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 6, 2024

The Browns have been first in the NFL in total yards and passing yards per game since Winston became their starter in Week 8, which is a big surprise, especially considering the talent deficit they have at the skill positions.

Versus Denver, he gave fans the full Winston experience by throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions, and two of those interceptions were immediately returned for touchdowns.

The Steelers have a 9-3 record and are in first place in the AFC North, and this game will be important for them since they’re trying to hold off the second-place Baltimore Ravens, who are 8-5.

