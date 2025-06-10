Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Browns WR Could Emerge As A Sleeper This Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the upcoming season with significant questions surrounding their wide receiver corps.

While Jerry Jeudy establishes himself as the clear leader, the battle for supporting roles remains intensely competitive with several players vying for meaningful opportunities.

Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Diontae Johnson, Michael Woods, and DeAndre Carter all find themselves competing for roster spots and playing time.

The uncertainty has Browns fans watching closely to see which receivers can step up when it matters most.

During Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, 24-year-old Jamari Thrash provided an early glimpse of his potential with several impressive catches that generated immediate attention.

“Don’t look now, but Jamari Thrash is making noise in Berea. Beautiful catch today during team drills — route running looking sharp too. #DawgPound might have a sleeper in the WR room…” Browns Nation noted.

This pivotal season could determine Thrash’s NFL trajectory.

After a quiet rookie campaign with limited opportunities and just three receptions, the Browns remain optimistic about the former fifth-round selection.

The organization believes the explosive playmaker who averaged over 18 yards per reception in college still exists within the developing receiver.

The shallow depth chart beyond Jeudy creates genuine opportunity for Thrash to establish a meaningful role.

This represents more than simply competing for backup positions. He must demonstrate whether he belongs in the NFL and can evolve beyond a developmental project.

Thrash appeared in 49 games with 28 starts between Georgia State and Louisville, compiling 167 receptions for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns across his college career.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation