Browns WR Named ‘Most Promising Building Block’

In order for the Cleveland Browns to avoid having the worst offense in the NFL for a second consecutive season, they are going to need a few players to emerge as breakout stars.

Aside from Jerry Jeudy’s strong first season with Cleveland, nobody else stood out as a potential building block, though one other wide receiver is a player who has that type of promise.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report named every NFL team’s most promising building block entering this season, and he listed an intriguing young player for Cleveland.

“WR Cedric Tillman,” Moton wrote. “Last season, Cedric Tillman flashed when the Cleveland Browns needed a spark in the passing game. After Week 6, the Browns traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, which allowed Tillman to slide into a starting role and see a consistent number of targets in the passing game. As a top target in the Browns’ aerial attack, Tillman could take a significant leap in production this year.”

Tillman had an exceptional month prior to sustaining a season-ending concussion in Week 12, as it was clear once Jameis Winston took over at quarterback and started airing it out a bit that the wideout had the ability to be a major part of the offense.

For that brief period, the Browns’ offense was respectable, and Tillman clearly showed enough to convince the front office to give him another chance to lock down the No. 2 wide receiver spot this season.

The only significant addition to their wide receivers this offseason was Diontae Johnson, who isn’t likely to supplant Tillman and steal targets from him, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out at training camp.

Tillman was good for the Browns after they traded Cooper, and now they’ll see if he can be more consistent and maintain an elevated level of production for an entire season.

NEXT:

Browns Face Big Decision With Martin Emerson Jr.