Browns WR Predicted To Break Out In Second Half Of Season

The Cleveland Browns haven’t gotten much help from their pass catchers this season. Other than tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., there hasn’t been a lot of production.

Plenty of that has to do with subpar quarterback play and overly conservative play-calling. However, the receivers have also failed to create any sort of separation and have struggled with drops.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes things are about to change, and one Browns wide receiver is predicted to break out in the second half of the season.

“The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a capable perimeter receiver opposite Jerry Jeudy. After being activated from injured reserve (hamstring) in Week 10, Cedric Tillman might be that receiver. The 25-year-old started to break out last season with 302 yards and four touchdowns in a four-game span before suffering a season-ending concussion. A lot will hinge on newly installed play-caller Tommy Rees and Cleveland’s quarterback play, but Tillman has an opportunity,” Knox wrote.

QB Play Could Determine Tillman’s Second-Half Impact

That has seemed to be the case with Tillman ever since he arrived as a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Every time it seems like he’s finally emerging, he gets injured.

He was one of the few bright spots in the passing game when Joe Flacco was at quarterback, but he missed time with a hamstring injury. He’s back to full strength, but there are no guarantees that he will stay healthy for the remainder of the season.

#Browns Cedric Tillman on what he can add to the pass game and how frustrating it is to watch the pass game struggle while being injured: pic.twitter.com/UIVZIem0AI — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) November 3, 2025

Tillman certainly has the talent to be the team’s primary pass catcher. Having him out there should make Dillon Gabriel’s life much easier and give him some sort of weapon for the vertical passing game.

Yet, the rookie quarterback needs to be much better. It’s not just a matter of dinking and dunking and handoffs. He has to be much more accurate and stop throwing so many dangerous passes.

NEXT:

Insider Links Browns To Former First-Round Quarterback