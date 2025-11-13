Insider Links Browns To Former First-Round Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have a franchise quarterback. Though they have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, neither may be high enough to land a top-tier QB prospect.

That leaves them facing a bit of a dilemma. However, they could approach the position via a different path.

The Browns have been named as a potential landing spot for a former first-round QB.

“I’m leaning toward [Kyler] Murray not sticking in Arizona in 2026. Murray has spent seven seasons under center, and Arizona has one winning season and zero playoff wins to show for it. It feels like it’s time. It’s clear to everyone watching the Cardinals over the past month that the offense is running more smoothly with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. Murray’s 44.3 QBR ranks 26th in the NFL, but he is an immense talent who could use a change. Multiple teams will likely have quarterback openings, including the [New York] Jets and Browns,” Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Could Cleveland Make a Move for a Proven Dual-Threat Quarterback?

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, would solve any of the Browns’ problems. It might be a Deshaun Watson scenario all over again.

The Browns already have eight quarterbacks on their payroll. Murray is making a lot of money, and they would probably have to give up significant draft capital to acquire the 28-year-old.

Was this Kyler Murray's last touchdown as an Arizona Cardinal? pic.twitter.com/fK9EovIiL4 — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) November 13, 2025

Murray has struggled with injuries and, like current Browns QB Dillon Gabriel, he doesn’t have the ideal size to play the position. Granted, he used to be an elite scrambler, but with all the hits he’s taken, he’s not carrying the ball as well as he used to.

On top of that, there have been several reports about his subpar work ethic. From not watching tape to not being the leader the Cardinals thought he’d be, that’s the last thing the Browns need right now.

Murray is clearly talented, and it’s a shame to see the way his career has turned out. But if the Browns want to take a chance on a reclamation project, they should consider someone who’s not making as much money or comes with as much baggage as Murray does.

