Browns WR Quietly Dominated Down The Stretch Last Season

There weren’t many things that happened for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 that inspired any hope for the future, as they rolled out the league’s lowest-scoring offense, gave up 66 sacks, failed to produce a single 100-yard rusher in any game, posted the worst turnover differential in the league, and saw their defense plunge from the best in the league in 2023 to a bottom ten unit in 2024.

The entire 3-14 season was a disaster, but one interesting subplot was that new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finally lived up to the hype he had when the Denver Broncos drafted him in the first round in 2020.

One stat shed some light on how dominant he was last season, and that’s the fact that he averaged 96.3 receiving yards per game after Week 8, which was second in the NFL to Ja’Marr Chase.

Jerry Jeudy went nuclear in the second half last year 🔥 Jeudy averaged 96.3 receiving yards per game from Week 8 onward — only Ja’Marr Chase (108.8) outproduced him in that span https://t.co/3dV3Nn2Z31 pic.twitter.com/0jlcbZsf2y — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 11, 2025

It’s even more impressive considering that Chase put up those numbers with Joe Burrow at quarterback, while Jeudy had to deal with having four different starting quarterbacks last season, including three from Week 8 onwards.

Cleveland didn’t make any notable additions at wide receiver in the offseason, even though it seemed like the team needed to, so Jeudy will be tasked with proving that last season wasn’t a fluke.

This uncertain quarterback room will desperately need Jeudy to continue establishing himself as a legitimate WR1, and if he is able to do so, it will make things easier on Cedric Tillman and the other receivers who are looking to settle into their roles around him on the depth chart.

Jeudy shined once Jameis Winston took over at QB last season, and the hope is that he can extrapolate that production over a full season in 2025.

NEXT:

Browns' Young QB Earning Respect Behind The Scenes