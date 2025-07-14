Browns’ Young QB Earning Respect Behind The Scenes

Training camp opens soon for the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has emerged as an unexpected storyline worth monitoring.

The third-round pick from Oregon walked into a crowded quarterback room featuring veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Most of the attention centers on the veteran battle for Week 1 starter duties, but Gabriel’s steady approach has caught the attention of coaches and teammates alike.

During a recent segment of “Honor The Land,” podcast, Undrafted rookie receiver Luke Floriea offered insight into what makes Gabriel stand out among his peers.

“He’s a ball guy through and through. He loves football. You can tell how seriously he takes it. He’s never not studying the playbook. That gives you confidence as a receiver because he’s gonna go in there and put you in the right spot [and] not put you in harm’s way,” Floriea said.

"He's never not studying the playbook… that gives you confidence as a Receiver because he's gonna go in there and put you in the right spot." – #Browns WR @luke_floriea2 on Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/Fx78Zo8BwF — Honor The Land (@honortheland) July 13, 2025

Multiple reports from OTAs and minicamp highlighted Gabriel’s impressive grasp of the Browns’ offensive system.

Coaches have praised his computer-like processing speed and decision-making abilities during practice sessions.

Gabriel took first-team reps in 11-on-11 drills and maintained his composure throughout, completing 48 of 83 passes while throwing eight touchdowns across five open sessions.

Sanders may have posted slightly better raw numbers, but Gabriel’s command of the system and pressure management have given him a noticeable advantage.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has avoided naming any frontrunner in the competition.

However, sources close to the team suggest Gabriel could represent Cleveland’s long-term future at the position.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined and both Flacco and Pickett viewed as temporary solutions, Gabriel’s college resume becomes increasingly relevant.

His FBS records for career touchdowns and starts make him an intriguing candidate to eventually lead the Browns’ offense.

NEXT:

Browns’ Rookie Class Could Be A Turning Point