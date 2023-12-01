Browns Nation

Browns WR Shares Excitement About Joe Flacco

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are going to have a familiar face behind center on Sunday.

However, it’s only familiar because he used to be on the other side of the field when he played for the Baltimore Ravens.

Even so, Joe Flacco does have some acquaintances in the Browns’ current roster, and he recently raved about having the chance to play with Elijah Moore again.

With that in mind, Moore took to Twitter to show love for his new QB1.

Flacco talked about getting to know Elijah from their days with the New York Jets, adding that having some familiar faces around him obviously makes it a smoother transition.

Moore arrived in Cleveland this season, but he hasn’t had the campaign most people thought he’d have.

Partly because of the Browns’ shaky QB situation, and partly because he just hasn’t been featured as often in the offense.

Thus far, the former Jets wideout has logged 43 receptions for 418 yards and one touchdown, adding nine rushes for 11 rushing yards.

Perhaps that could change on Sunday, given the fact that these two already know each other and have some rapport.

Whatever the case, the Browns will need to be at their best to get past a well-coached Los Angeles Rams team that wants to make a late postseason push.

Flacco could be auditioning to get a hold of the job for the remainder of the season, as neither Dorian Thompson-Robinson nor P.J. Walker have been able to play mistake-free football and keep the chains moving.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

