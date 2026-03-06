Insider Predicts Browns Will Make ‘Splash Signing’ In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns, like the rest of the NFL, are about to begin their roster construction for 2026 in earnest. With the offseason player market to officially open on March 11, the earlier the Browns can get going, the better.

Though there are multiple positions they have to address, there is one glaring need that they might attack first. Faced with the daunting task of having to rebuild their offensive line, it would be a very good place to start.

Insider Tony Grossi said he expects the Browns to make a “splash signing” early in free agency, with the offensive line his suggested target.

“I think they have one splash signing. I think they’ll sign someone in the first two days. I think on the offensive line, one splash signing,” Grossi said.

The Browns have put themselves in a position to be aggressive by restructuring quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract to become salary cap compliant. In addition, they may also restructure the contract of cornerback Denzel Ward, which will keep the Pro Bowl player on the team rather than making him a potential cap cut, as had been rumored.

Cleveland did get a head start on the market by acquiring versatile offensive lineman Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. Rossi did not say who the Browns might be interested in once they can start signing players from other teams, but Howard’s ability to play tackle or guard gives them some flexibility.

The Browns have been linked to Rasheed Walker of the Green Bay Packers, who is seen as the top tackle available. They are also likely to have a strong interest in center Tyler Linderbaum, who is considered to be the top overall offensive lineman on the market and worked with new Browns head coach Todd Monken and assistant George Warhop with the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

Either would certainly be the big splash Rossi is speaking of, as both of them are in the top five of ESPN’s top 100 free agent rankings. However, that may make them too expensive for the Browns to afford.

So, they could turn to other positions, like quarterback or wide receiver, depending on how the market plays out over the first few days.

