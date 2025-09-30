Stats Paint A Concerning Picture For Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns have one win in their first four games this season.

Two of the losses haven’t been close, but that hasn’t been the defense’s fault.

Special teams and a subpar offense cost the Browns against the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, and they failed to build momentum from their first win of the season, an upset of the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, this is never on one player.

Nevertheless, it’s become evident that Joe Flacco isn’t the quarterback to lead this team right now.

To put in context just how bad Flacco has been so far, analyst Grant Puskar shared some worrisome stats.

Through four weeks, Flacco leads the league in attempts (160), and that’s despite being pulled late in two games.

He ranks 32nd in completion percentage (58.1 percent), 34th in touchdown passes (2), last in passer rating (60.3), and has the second-most interceptions (6).

#Browns QB Joe Flacco through four weeks: 1st in ATT (160)

32nd in CMP% (58.1)

34th in TD (2)

2nd most INTs (6)

Dead last RTG (60.3) pic.twitter.com/ej0yDygEAJ — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) September 29, 2025

The play calling hasn’t been creative, and the Browns haven’t made the most of his strong arm.

Also, his wide receivers have struggled with drops and have failed to create any sort of separation.

There’s no point in keeping this going for much longer.

Starting rookie Dillon Gabriel against the Minnesota Vikings’ tough defense, behind a decimated offensive line, in a game played in London, is far from ideal.

Nevertheless, something has to change before it’s too late.

There’s time to save the season, and this playoff-caliber defense deserves an opportunity to compete for a postseason berth.

