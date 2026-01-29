Bruce Drennan Goes Off On Browns After Coaching Choice

When it was announced that the Cleveland Browns were narrowing in on their decision to finalize a new head coach, most fans rejoiced. The clubhouse leader for several weeks seemed to be DC Jim Schwartz, and it felt like the team was going to go with him.

With that in mind, it was quite surprising to see that Todd Monken was given the nod, especially after seeing some of the disparaging comments he’s made about the Browns in the past. Plus, with the team passing over a coach like Schwartz, who has been in the building through tough times, there were a lot of immediate questions about his future with the organization.

Analyst Bruce Drennan commented on this during a recent segment of his show, insinuating that the team did Schwartz a disservice by going with a different option.

“Jim Schwartz, my God, they don’t appreciate what he’s done,” Drennan said.

"Jim Schwartz, MY GOD, they don't appreciate what he's done." #DawgPound Bruce wants 1) Jim Schwartz retroactively hired as head coach 2) Andrew Berry retroactively fired as GM. 😂😂😂 presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/UCxs9le8gJ pic.twitter.com/Iy8WScpvS9 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) January 28, 2026

As Drennan noted, despite Schwartz being responsible for one of the best defensive units in football, the team has failed to recognize him and his accomplishments. Unfortunately for him, many people take a lot of stock in wins and losses, and the Browns have only won eight games over the past two seasons.

This might have been a negative factor about Schwartz and a reason he didn’t get the job, but only time will tell the true reason for his getting passed over. While it might sting now, not getting the job could be a blessing in disguise for Schwartz. He doesn’t have to deal with as much blowback as the head coach, and if he sticks around for at least one more season, there’s no telling what offers he could receive in the future, from the Browns or another team.

The Browns are reaching a pivotal point, and it appears that the front office is growing tired of losing. Will Monken be the right coach to get them back on track?

