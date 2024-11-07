Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Longtime Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most loyal followings of any NFL franchise.

While the team does not have the national cache of a Dallas Cowboys franchise or the New York Yankees, the Browns have one of the most solid, supportive, and faithful fan bases of any professional team.

For the past quarter century, Browns fans have had little to cheer for many seasons as the franchise has made only four postseason berths, and the team has only one victory to show for that.

It’s why analyst Bruce Drennan believes the Browns’ ownership should be held accountable to produce a better product than the team’s lackluster performance this season.

On the “Bruce Drennan Show,” the titular host said that the Browns fans are right to expect a reward for their loyalty, such as watching their team play in the Super Bowl (via X).

“Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, cousins, illegitimate children … You deserve much better!” Drennan exclaimed.

Bruce honors all Browns fans who never lived to see their team in a Super Bowl. #DawgPound "Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, cousins, ILLEGITIMATE CHILDREN… You deserve much better!" — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 6, 2024

Drennan said that he’s been telling fans “for years” that their loyalty is not being rewarded by the team’s ownership as the product on the field continues to be a disappointment more often than not.

The analyst said his “proof” of this concept was that the fans continued to show up during the 2016 and 2017 seasons despite the team’s 1-31 record during that time.

Cleveland is one of four franchises that have never made the finale, joining the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars as NFL teams to have never participated in the Super Bowl.

