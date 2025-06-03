Bruce Drennan Names His 4 Favorite Browns Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns needed to make a lot of changes this offseason on the heels of a disappointing 2024 campaign, and after a relatively quiet free agency period, they finally made some bold moves during the 2025 NFL Draft and brought in a class that has checked all the boxes so far.

It’s early, but this class has the potential to be franchise-altering, and Bruce Drennan is among those praising the new kids so far.

Drennan recently spoke about the rookies and stressed that while he has criticized the Browns’ draft moves at times, there are four players he really likes, including linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Despite Bruce's critism about the #Browns draft, there are some guys Bruce likes A LOT. #DawgPound "He's probably never going to be an elite blocker, but that's what you have David Njoku for." –@Ryantyler33 Presented by #mentornissan https://t.co/ouNQklEmQD pic.twitter.com/EM7irYzazM — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) June 2, 2025

Fannin set NCAA records last season at Bowling Green, posting 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns, and while it was surprising to many to see the Browns draft a tight end with David Njoku on the roster, there is plenty of room for both to thrive in this offense.

As Drennan touched on, Fannin is much more of a receiving tight end than a blocker, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will have plenty of room to get creative and move him around the field.

He is just 20 years old, so it will be fun to watch his development over the next few years.

The Browns averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game last season, so having all these young and explosive new players should make for a better product in 2025 and beyond.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Browns' Newly-Increased Cap Space