Details Emerge About Browns’ Newly-Increased Cap Space

June 1st has finally come, meaning a few teams around the NFL have gotten a bit of delayed salary cap relief due to veterans being designated as post-June 1st cuts.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has benefited the most from this, as recent details have emerged showing the team now has quite a bit of flexibility in terms of cap room if they want to make any more late offseason moves ahead of the 2025 campaign.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that Cleveland now has about $21.4 million in cap space due to the cuts of Juan Thornhill and Dalvin Tomlinson.

“Between the post-June 1 cuts of S Juan Thornhill and DT Dalvin Tomlinson, the Browns will have about $9.7 million in cap savings they can use to make a late addition or hold for in-season moves/carryover.”

Thornhill originally signed a 3-year deal with the Browns and was set to be a free agent after 2025, but Cleveland cut him with one year remaining after struggling to stay healthy over the first two years of his contract.

Tomlinson was released early in the offseason as well after spending two years with the club, appearing in 16 games each season and recording six sacks.

Thornhill signed a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, while Tomlinson received a 2-year deal from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns will be relying on in-house replacements for both departed veterans, as Ronnie Hickman is projected to take on a larger responsibility at safety, and No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham will be expected to make an immediate impact in the trenches to ease the loss of Tomlinson.

It’s always nice to have flexibility, and while Cleveland likely won’t go out and blow all this cap space right away, it will be helpful to have some breathing room if the team needs to find some reinforcements as the season gets underway.

