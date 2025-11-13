Bruce Drennan Points To Root Of Browns’ Ongoing Struggles

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the least successful teams in pro sports in the past couple of decades. Long gone are the days of the franchise being an NFL powerhouse.

That has been the case regardless of who’s been the head coach, the quarterback, or the general manager. Clearly, the issues run deep.

With that in mind, analyst Bruce Drennan recently named who he believes is responsible for the Browns’ losing culture.

“Culture. I repeat: culture. The culture of the Cleveland Browns is that they always find a way to lose, not to find a way to win. Question: Is the losing culture going to change if [Kevin] Stefanski remains the coach? I don’t think so,” Drennan said.

"Is the losing culture going to change if Stefanski remains the coach? I don't think so." #DawgPound Bruce is DONE with Kevin Stefanski after Sunday.

Accountability Issues Plague Browns Despite Stefanski’s Efforts

To be fair, Stefanski isn’t the only person to blame for the state of things. He’s done a good job with the hand he’s been given.

But at this point, it might not even matter whether he’s a good coach or not. It’s a matter of accountability. It’s hard to keep players focused and motivated when everybody gets to keep their jobs regardless of the outcome.

Almost no one gets benched. It doesn’t matter how bad a game they have.

Things may have run their course under this coaching staff. While getting a new head coach isn’t going to fix all the underlying issues with the Browns and their culture, the turnaround has to start somewhere.

The talent is there, especially with the young rookies, but there has to be a clearer standard for performance. Coaching leadership goes a long way in establishing an identity.

A big move, whether the front office or leadership, may be necessary to signal a new era and give both fans and players reason to believe change is possible.

