Bruce Drennan Poses Big Question About Browns’ QB Future

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has sparked endless debate as the franchise navigates another uncertain season at the position.

Recent speculation reached new heights when owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry were spotted on the sidelines during the Texas vs Ohio State matchup, immediately fueling rumors about their interest in young Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

The sighting prompted local analyst Bruce Drennan to raise a big question about Cleveland’s long-term strategy at the position.

“Don’t the Browns have to find out if they have their quarterback of the future in either (Dillon) Gabriel or (Shedeur) Sanders? Or do we once again have to keep a close eye on all these quarterbacks on the college level that will be coming out and are eligible for the draft next year?” Drennan said.

Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry were SPOTTED at the Ohio State vs. Texas game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski initially stated that all the quarterbacks would compete for the starting role.

However, Flacco was named the Week 1 starter after the Browns’ second preseason game. The decision raised eyebrows among fans who expected a more open competition.

Things became more confusing when Kenny Pickett was later traded to the Raiders.

Gabriel received limited first-team repetitions while Sanders rarely saw any throughout the process, leading many to question whether the competition was ever legitimate.

Many believe the approach hindered their development and failed to provide a fair evaluation period.

Having two first-round picks in 2026 has only fueled speculation about the Browns’ future draft plans at quarterback.

