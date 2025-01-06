Bruce Drennan Predicts Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

Myles Garrett is unhappy with their direction, and they will have to do a lot of work to ensure that he changes his mind.

He made it loud and clear that he wants nothing to do with playing for a rebuilding team, and a player of his caliber shouldn’t have to endure that.

However, the Browns have also drawn a line in the sand regarding his availability.

That’s why Bruce Drennan doesn’t see him going anywhere.

In the latest edition of his show, he stated that the Browns would be very reluctant about trading him, as they should.

Will Myles Garrett still be on the Browns next season? "The Browns will be very reluctant to trade him." Full show in FREE @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/Ag5PaVPBge pic.twitter.com/Xz0XI4XOOA — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) January 6, 2025

We’re talking about the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite the team’s subpar record and minor injuries, Garrett still posted elite numbers this season.

Garrett has been an unblockable force off the line of scrimmage for years now, and he’s in the midst of his prime.

You can’t replace a player of his caliber, and while the Browns would get a huge haul in return for his services, drafting isn’t an exact science.

Of course, multiple teams would be more than glad to take Garrett off their hands, and several of them have the resources to do so.

But that’s unlikely to happen unless things fall apart or a drastic change occurs.

