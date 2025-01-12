Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Reveals What Changes Browns Need To Make

Bruce Drennan Reveals What Changes Browns Need To Make

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Reveals What Changes Browns Need To Make
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have numerous questions heading into this offseason, from the front office to the roster and the new stadium.

Analyst Bruce Drennan isn’t alone in wanting to see big, sweeping changes.

He recently revealed what changes the team needs to make this offseason.

In a recent episode of “Bonus Time,” Drennan was asked what changes he would make to the team now that the season is over.

He said he would have cleaned house before the trade deadline and added, “How much can you improve? I think there’s very serious questions about the Browns’ future, and I just hope indeed that they can make some great signings in free agency this winter and draft very smartly. They’re going to need to in order to be competitive, especially in this division.”

Drennan disagreed with former Browns legend Josh Cribbs, who recently appeared on his show and said that the team is just a quarterback away from being good.

Drennan believes that the QB spot is a major “if” and thinks there is still plenty of other work to be done.

Deshaun Watson tearing his Achilles for a second time recently has put his 2025 season in serious jeopardy, but it could force the Browns to finally commit to finding their next long-term quarterback.

Perhaps that will come via the draft’s No. 2 pick, and the team can turn around quickly, as the Washington Commanders did after they selected a new quarterback at No. 2 in last year’s draft.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Owns An Impressive Stat Over Mike Tomlin
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation