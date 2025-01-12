Bruce Drennan Reveals What Changes Browns Need To Make

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have numerous questions heading into this offseason, from the front office to the roster and the new stadium.

Analyst Bruce Drennan isn’t alone in wanting to see big, sweeping changes.

He recently revealed what changes the team needs to make this offseason.

In a recent episode of “Bonus Time,” Drennan was asked what changes he would make to the team now that the season is over.

He said he would have cleaned house before the trade deadline and added, “How much can you improve? I think there’s very serious questions about the Browns’ future, and I just hope indeed that they can make some great signings in free agency this winter and draft very smartly. They’re going to need to in order to be competitive, especially in this division.”

Bruce Drennan thinks big changes need made for the Browns. "Before the NFL trade deadline, I would have cleaned house." presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwpki pic.twitter.com/HhOgPfsukJ — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) January 12, 2025

Drennan disagreed with former Browns legend Josh Cribbs, who recently appeared on his show and said that the team is just a quarterback away from being good.

Drennan believes that the QB spot is a major “if” and thinks there is still plenty of other work to be done.

Deshaun Watson tearing his Achilles for a second time recently has put his 2025 season in serious jeopardy, but it could force the Browns to finally commit to finding their next long-term quarterback.

Perhaps that will come via the draft’s No. 2 pick, and the team can turn around quickly, as the Washington Commanders did after they selected a new quarterback at No. 2 in last year’s draft.

