Kevin Stefanski Owns An Impressive Stat Over Mike Tomlin

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make the playoffs this season.

However, even though things didn’t go their way this time around, the team still has bragging rights over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As The 33rd Team on X pointed out, Kevin Stefanski is one of many head coaches in the league who have won a playoff game more recently than Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers currently own the most regular-season wins without a playoff win over an eight-year span in NFL history (80).

Every Head Coach who has won in the postseason more recently than Mike Tomlin ⤵️ Jason Garrett

Bill O'Brien

Frank Reich

Mike McCarthy

Mike Mularkey

Kevin Stefanski

Bruce Arians

Anthony Lynn

Doug Marrone

Pete Carroll

Dan Quinn

Mike Vrabel

Todd Bowles

Brian Daboll

Doug Pederson… https://t.co/E1C2sry1nK pic.twitter.com/JB715EFk9O — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 12, 2025

Tomlin’s impressive non-losing season streak goes on, but that hasn’t translated into much success.

Some believe the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach’s tenure is over.

Even so, it’s not like the Browns don’t have several issues to address, either.

If anything, they must make the most of this mini-crisis their divisional rivals are going through to get better.

The Browns were expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot this season, but that wasn’t the case.

They cannot afford to fall into the same cycle as the Steelers of just barely making the playoffs and calling it a day.

This team is much more talented than one could tell by their 3-14 record.

With just a couple of tweaks, the Browns should be right back into playoff contention.

Hopefully, they will continue to add to their win total and maintain their bragging rights over Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

NEXT:

Stats Show How Browns' Offense Has Struggled In Past 2 Seasons