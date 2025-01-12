Browns Nation

Sunday, January 12, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Owns An Impressive Stat Over Mike Tomlin

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make the playoffs this season.

However, even though things didn’t go their way this time around, the team still has bragging rights over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As The 33rd Team on X pointed out, Kevin Stefanski is one of many head coaches in the league who have won a playoff game more recently than Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers currently own the most regular-season wins without a playoff win over an eight-year span in NFL history (80).

Tomlin’s impressive non-losing season streak goes on, but that hasn’t translated into much success.

Some believe the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach’s tenure is over.

Even so, it’s not like the Browns don’t have several issues to address, either.

If anything, they must make the most of this mini-crisis their divisional rivals are going through to get better.

The Browns were expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot this season, but that wasn’t the case.

They cannot afford to fall into the same cycle as the Steelers of just barely making the playoffs and calling it a day.

This team is much more talented than one could tell by their 3-14 record.

With just a couple of tweaks, the Browns should be right back into playoff contention.

Hopefully, they will continue to add to their win total and maintain their bragging rights over Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

