Bruce Drennan Says Browns Made ‘Catastrophic’ Draft Mistake

For weeks, it seemed that the Cleveland Browns were ready to take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They never seemed to consider taking Shedeur Sanders that high, and the Tennessee Titans were a lock to take Cam Ward at No. 1.

That all changed in the hours leading up to the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars offered a trade for the No. 2 pick, and the Browns getting a potential star like Mason Graham at No. 5 overall was a worthy consolation prize.

However, analyst Bruce Drennan still doesn’t like the move and said Cleveland may have made a big mistake.

“I hope that passing on Hunter doesn’t come back to haunt the Browns. As you know, after the draft, I went crazy. I thought that was a catastrophic mistake. Bottom line is this: I don’t care how good this defensive lineman from Michigan (Graham) turns out to be. How many touchdowns is he going to score? We need weapons. Hunter is a weapon,” Drennan said.

Granted, Graham may not be the flashy two-way player Hunter is, and he may not sell as many jerseys.

Nevertheless, he has the potential to be one of the most impactful defensive players in the game.

On top of that, the trade wasn’t just about Hunter and Graham.

The Browns acquired a second-round pick and also received an additional first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which promises to be stacked with talent at quarterback.

Hunter might turn out to be a superstar, possibly an All-Pro at wide receiver and cornerback.

But the Jaguars took a bigger risk, and the Browns landed an elite return in the deal.

Only time will tell how this turns out, but there’s no reason to believe Graham won’t be a star as well.

