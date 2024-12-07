Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Says Browns Should Have Traded 1 Player

Bruce Drennan Says Browns Should Have Traded 1 Player

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set for another showdown this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, a rematch that carries significant emotional weight.

A few weeks ago, the Browns delivered a stunning upset in the snow, with Nick Chubb’s last-minute touchdown sealing a memorable victory.

This return to Pittsburgh holds extra significance, as it’s the same stadium where Chubb suffered a devastating injury last season.

Sportscaster Bruce Drennan has been vocal about the Browns’ future, particularly regarding Nick Chubb’s role on the team.

During a recent “Bonus Time” segment, he provocatively suggested the Browns should have considered trading Chubb.

“If he’s never going to be the RB that he was… why not… get what you can. He is still serviceable, even if “it’s a lower round draft pick, get what you can.”

Drennan’s assessment of the Browns’ rebuild is brutally honest.

He believes the team faces a massive challenge, especially when it comes to finding a quarterback who can elevate them to championship contention.

Landing a game-changing quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow seems increasingly unlikely.

The statistics support Drennan’s concerns about Chubb’s performance. Since returning from injured reserve, Chubb’s numbers have dramatically declined.

He’s averaging just 3.30 yards per carry and 40.5 rushing yards per game—a far cry from his previous dominant form.

His yards after contact (2.62) and breakaway yardage (6.2%) are at career-low levels, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Browns’ coaching staff appears to have noticed these struggles. They’ve dramatically reduced Chubb’s playing time, cutting his snaps to just 34% and increasingly splitting the workload with Jerome Ford.

NEXT:  Greg Newsome Sends Clear Message To George Pickens Ahead Of Matchup
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation