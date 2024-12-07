Bruce Drennan Says Browns Should Have Traded 1 Player

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set for another showdown this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, a rematch that carries significant emotional weight.

A few weeks ago, the Browns delivered a stunning upset in the snow, with Nick Chubb’s last-minute touchdown sealing a memorable victory.

This return to Pittsburgh holds extra significance, as it’s the same stadium where Chubb suffered a devastating injury last season.

Sportscaster Bruce Drennan has been vocal about the Browns’ future, particularly regarding Nick Chubb’s role on the team.

During a recent “Bonus Time” segment, he provocatively suggested the Browns should have considered trading Chubb.

“If he’s never going to be the RB that he was… why not… get what you can. He is still serviceable, even if “it’s a lower round draft pick, get what you can.”

Bruce Drennan says the Browns should've TRADED Nick Chubb. "If he's never going to be the RB that he was… get what you can."

Drennan’s assessment of the Browns’ rebuild is brutally honest.

He believes the team faces a massive challenge, especially when it comes to finding a quarterback who can elevate them to championship contention.

Landing a game-changing quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow seems increasingly unlikely.

The statistics support Drennan’s concerns about Chubb’s performance. Since returning from injured reserve, Chubb’s numbers have dramatically declined.

He’s averaging just 3.30 yards per carry and 40.5 rushing yards per game—a far cry from his previous dominant form.

His yards after contact (2.62) and breakaway yardage (6.2%) are at career-low levels, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Browns’ coaching staff appears to have noticed these struggles. They’ve dramatically reduced Chubb’s playing time, cutting his snaps to just 34% and increasingly splitting the workload with Jerome Ford.

