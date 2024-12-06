Greg Newsome Sends Clear Message To George Pickens Ahead Of Matchup

The AFC’s oldest rivalry will continue this Sunday when the Cleveland Browns head east into Western Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Browns are 3-9 and the Steelers have the opposite record and are in first place in the AFC North, records and positioning never seem to matter when these two clubs clash on the gridiron.

No rivalry would be complete without trash talk, and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has some beef with Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens.

The two got physical with each other about two weeks ago when Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-19, and Newsome then said that Pickens is “a fake tough guy.”

Pickens reacted by saying, “I don’t even know who that is” in reference to Newsome.

The defensive back then gave this quote about Pickens, per ESPN Cleveland.

“I don’t care about that dude at all,” said Newsome.

Greg Newsome responds to George Pickens: “I don’t care about that dude at all” pic.twitter.com/jj768smkY6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 6, 2024

So far this season, Newsome has five passes defended, one interception and 25 total tackles (22 solo) after he posted 14 passes defended, four tackles for loss and two interceptions last season.

Against Cleveland in Week 12, Pickens has held to four catches and 48 yards.

The Steelers have likely exceeded expectations this season — there was some concern about the quarterback controversy they created before the season started by acquiring both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and head coach decided to go with Wilson at QB1 in Week 7 even though they were 4-2.

Fields had started to that point after Wilson had been unable to play due to a calf strain, but Wilson had been named the starter prior to Week 1 by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Another win by Cleveland over Pittsburgh would likely send their fans to cloud nine despite all the problems they have had this season and their murky outlook moving forward.

