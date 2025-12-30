Bruce Drennan Says Former Browns QB Is ‘Winner But Not A Champion’

Some Cleveland Browns fans hold a special place in their hearts for quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, others feel that he would have never led the Browns to the postseason promised land. On his show, Bruce Drennan spoke about Mayfield and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No matter what happens at the end of the regular season, Drennan believes that the Bucs don’t have a chance in the playoffs because Mayfield is “a winner but not a champion.”

“Will Baker Mayfield blow the NFC South to the Panthers? Bruce has always said Baker is ‘a winner but not a champion,'” Bruce Drennan Show posted on X.

The Buccaneers’ season has hit many roadblocks this year, and they lost for the seventh time in their last eight games on Sunday when they were taken down by the Miami Dolphins. During that game, Mayfield threw for over 300 yards, but his turnovers were a real problem.

Once again, some critical mistakes on Mayfield’s part cost the team the game, and there are some fans who say he has regressed over the last few years. The Bucs are still in playoff contention, but just barely.

Tampa Bay needs to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, and the Atlanta Falcons need to lose their next game. If that happens, the Bucs can lock up the NFC South. Their path forward may be narrow, but it’s still there.

Mayfield has been one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the league since being drafted in 2018. However, the two-time Pro Bowler has never gone all the way with any of his teams.

Drennan believes that he never will, and certain Cleveland fans are relieved that he’s no longer leading the Browns.

