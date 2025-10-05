Josh Cribbs Hints At Unexpected Deshaun Watson Scenario

The Cleveland Browns may have entered the 2025 NFL season with three quarterbacks on their roster, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is still trying to figure out which one is the right option.

So far, it seems like Joe Flacco’s played himself out of the starter’s role, opening a path for Dillon Gabriel to draw his first career start.

Gabriel is a much smaller quarterback than Flacco, but his accuracy and precision in the short and intermediate areas of the field at least offer some optimism for the passing game.

Meanwhile, it looks like Shedeur Sanders will continue to develop behind the scenes, but it feels like a matter of time before he gets his opportunity on the field.

While the two rookies appear to be the short-term fix for Cleveland, there’s the matter of Deshaun Watson, who is still owed plenty of guaranteed money on his deal.

Josh Cribbs threw out the wild possibility that Watson could suit up for the Browns this season if the rookies flounder.

“It’s not far-fetched for DW4 to make an appearance!” Cribbs said.

"It's not far-fetched for DW4 to make an appearance!" @JoshCribbs16 and @HanfordDixon29 think we could see Deshaun Watson at some point THIS YEAR. Would you want to see that again? #DawgPound Presented by @Preston_Cars https://t.co/WYndpJmFBi pic.twitter.com/LuGYOQpjsM — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 3, 2025

Watson has been steadily working out and rehabbing from the torn Achilles he suffered, and earlier reports suggested he’s on schedule in his recovery.

Watson looked like a shell of himself the last time he was named the starter, so if Cribbs is suggesting he gets another chance, it speaks to how poor the quarterbacking has been in Cleveland.

It remains to be seen whether the Browns are truly desperate enough to turn to Watson if they find themselves in a difficult situation later this year.

NEXT:

Dillon Gabriel Steps Into Browns' Turbulent QB History