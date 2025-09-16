Bruce Drennan Sounds Off After Browns’ Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns suffered a deflating 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, extending their winless streak to eight games.

Cleveland entered Week 2 seeking to bounce back from their disappointing season opener, but familiar problems resurfaced against their division rivals.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan delivered sharp criticism following Cleveland’s latest setback, questioning the team’s offensive capabilities in today’s NFL.

“This game proves what I have preached for years. Yes, you’ve got to have a good defense, but in this day and age, in the NFL, you must have an offense that is capable of scoring 30 points, 40 points, or yes, even 50 points, if necessary, to win the Super Bowl,” Drennan said.

The Browns remained competitive through the first half, trailing just 10-3 at halftime before everything unraveled after the break.

The second half belonged entirely to Baltimore as Cleveland’s mistakes piled up quickly.

Two turnovers and a blocked punt handed the Ravens 21 points and shifted momentum decisively.

Quarterback Joe Flacco had 199 yards but struggled under consistent pressure, throwing one interception and losing a fumble.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel entered late in the game and recorded his first NFL touchdown pass.

Despite posting respectable time of possession and total yardage, the Browns’ offense failed to generate explosive plays or convert opportunities in the red zone.

Myles Garrett called the result “embarrassing” and emphasized the need for greater team resilience moving forward.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that turnovers and special teams errors proved difficult to overcome against a strong Ravens team.

The 0-2 start has renewed scrutiny surrounding Cleveland’s offensive play-calling, quarterback durability, and overall competitiveness as they search for answers.

