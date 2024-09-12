Bubba Ventrone Gets Honest About Giving Up Punt Return TD In Loss To Cowboys

To say that the Cleveland Browns weren’t at their best in the season opener would be a huge understatement.

The team performed significantly far from their usual standards, and we’re talking about all aspects of the game.

Their defense wasn’t as dominant as it usually was; the offense went 2-for-15 in third down, and even special teams was subpar.

The team allowed a 60-yard punt return touchdown.

When asked about that, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone admitted that there was a lot of bad football played on that play, and he vowed to get better for the rest of the season (via Kelsey Russo).

#Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the 60-yard punt return for a TD: "There was a lot of bad football on that play, gotta have a better punt, effort wasn't good. We'll fix it." — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) September 12, 2024

The Browns’ special teams unit ranked among the best in the league last season, so it’s easy to take his word for it.

Truth be told, there were no questions about special teams or defense entering the season.

Analysts and experts talked about the offense being the only thing that could hold the Browns back this season, and if we judge by what we saw in the season opener, they might be right on point.

It will take an overall better effort from everybody on the team, from top to bottom, to leave that performance well in the rearview mirror.

Then again, everybody’s confident about the potential and ability this team has to get significantly better and live up to the expectations they had before the start of the season, at least for the most part.

And if poor quarterback play continues to hold this team back, they might have no choice but to turn to a different player.

