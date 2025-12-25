Browns Nation

Login

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, December 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bubba Ventrone Gushes About Key Browns Player

Bubba Ventrone Gushes About Key Browns Player

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bubba Ventrone Gushes About Key Browns Player
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have heard many complaints about their special teams unit this season, and with good reason. But just because special teams have had a lot of problems doesn’t mean they don’t have a few bright spots.

Grant Delpit, now in his fifth season with the Browns, has been consistent this year, showing that he’s a team player intent on getting better and delivering as much as he can.

Because of that, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was recently praising Delpit and everything about his game.

“He’s a starter that’s willing to do whatever it takes for our team…He does everything I ask him to do,” Ventrone said.

Ventrone reminded fans that Delpit has been a part of both turnovers the Browns have enjoyed this season, and he is seemingly willing to do anything that is asked of him. That is the definition of a team player.

Ventrone hasn’t had it easy this year because his special teams has been a mess at times, and one of the most troublesome things about the Browns. But he has loved what Delpit has brought to his squad.

Ventrone isn’t the only person impressed by Delpit this season, because he was recently selected as a Pro Bowl alternate. On top of that, the Browns recently revealed that Delpit had been selected as the team’s club winner for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, a prize that recognizes “players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.”

It’s obvious that Delpit’s value to the Browns goes beyond just shutting down opponents on the field. He has the right attitude and positive personality that helps his locker room.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Has An Overlooked Strength
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation