Bubba Ventrone Gushes About Key Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns have heard many complaints about their special teams unit this season, and with good reason. But just because special teams have had a lot of problems doesn’t mean they don’t have a few bright spots.

Grant Delpit, now in his fifth season with the Browns, has been consistent this year, showing that he’s a team player intent on getting better and delivering as much as he can.

Because of that, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was recently praising Delpit and everything about his game.

“He’s a starter that’s willing to do whatever it takes for our team…He does everything I ask him to do,” Ventrone said.

Grant being named a Pro Bowl alternate on special teams speaks to his selflessness as a teammate and the effort he's given in that unit pic.twitter.com/761xiteOZT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2025

Ventrone reminded fans that Delpit has been a part of both turnovers the Browns have enjoyed this season, and he is seemingly willing to do anything that is asked of him. That is the definition of a team player.

Ventrone hasn’t had it easy this year because his special teams has been a mess at times, and one of the most troublesome things about the Browns. But he has loved what Delpit has brought to his squad.

Ventrone isn’t the only person impressed by Delpit this season, because he was recently selected as a Pro Bowl alternate. On top of that, the Browns recently revealed that Delpit had been selected as the team’s club winner for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, a prize that recognizes “players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.”

It’s obvious that Delpit’s value to the Browns goes beyond just shutting down opponents on the field. He has the right attitude and positive personality that helps his locker room.

