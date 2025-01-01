Ken Dorsey Was Asked If He’s Been Told He Will Return In 2025

Heading into their final game of the year, the Cleveland Browns have a 3-13 record, disappointing results for an organization that entered this campaign looking to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Much of the disappointment has focused on the team’s new offensive scheme, one that was intended to help starting quarterback Deshaun Watson return to the Pro Bowl form he exhibited in a similar scheme during his time with the Houston Texans.

Neither Watson nor the offense lived up to the hype, however.

Cleveland made wholesale changes to bring the new offensive scheme to life, firing former coordinator Alex Van Pelt to bring in Ken Dorsey.

With the offensive regression this season under Dorsey, speculation has run rampant he will be among the coaches who could be fired after the season.

On Wednesday, Dorsey was asked if he’s had a conversation with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski about his future with the team.

“I’m just focused on this week. We’ll cross those bridges next week,” Dorsey said according to analyst Scott Petrak.

Dorsey previously worked with the Buffalo Bills as an offensive coordinator, but he was relieved of those duties midway through the 2023 NFL season.

Several insiders have suggested the Browns will make multiple coaching changes after the season due to the team’s poor performance.

Both Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are expected to return in 2025, meaning most changes would occur at either the coordinator or position coaching levels.

The Browns close out their 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

