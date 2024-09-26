Ken Dorsey Reveals What The Focus Has Been With Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the most proficient offense in the game this season, to say the least.

Deshaun Watson has still left plenty to be desired, and the running game hasn’t done much to help his case, either.

With that in mind, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey revealed that the team has emphasized better execution on early downs (via Scott Petrak’s X account).

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey: We're continuing to focus on, work at poor first-down performance.

Need to be better on 1st and 2nd downs to make 3rd down easier. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 26, 2024

Dorsey addressed the team’s need to be better in first and second down to make the third down situations better.

There were high expectations when the Browns first hired Dorsey.

The pairing with Kevin Stefanski sounded promising, but we haven’t gotten to see that just yet.

Perhaps it has to do with Stefanski calling the plays and refusing to give up play-calling duties.

Or perhaps the offensive line injuries and subpar play haven’t allowed the team to perform at the expected level.

Also, perhaps Deshaun Watson just isn’t a starting-caliber quarterback anymore in the National Football League.

Maybe it’s a combination of everything.

The fact of the matter is that the Browns are 1-2 after three weeks and don’t look like a playoff team right now.

Things won’t get much easier for the offense when they take the field on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will unleash the aggressive defensive linemen with Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby putting pressure on Watson on almost every dropback.

Hopefully, early-down execution will indeed be better, as starting the season with a 1-3 record could all but kill their hopes of making the playoffs.

NEXT:

Zak Zinter Reveals His Mentality Ahead Of First Potential NFL Start