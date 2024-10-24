Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been one to forget so far.

Sitting on a 1-6 record, Kevin Stefanski’s team might be focused on the NFL Draft and not on playoff seeding anymore.

Nonetheless, as much as they would need a lot to go their way to make the playoffs this season, they know they can still control how much effort they put in on the field.

Also, they would love to play a spoiler for a divisional rival.

That’s why Special Teams coach Bubba Ventrone doesn’t want to hear anything about point spreads or being an underdog.

When asked about their mindset ahead of Sunday’s divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens, Ventrone claimed that as much as no one seemed to give them a chance, he knows their guys will play and compete at a high level and give everything they have (via Scott Petrak).

“We know our guys are going to play at a high level and give it everything we have. Excited about his opportunity as an underdog,” Ventrone said.

He added that they were “excited” about this opportunity to prove their worth as underdogs.

Notably, Lamar Jackson is 7-4 in his career vs. the Browns.

The Browns are currently 9.5-point underdogs ahead of this game.

The Ravens are riding a five-game winning streak and look like a Super Bowl contender, but that could only make an upset win that much sweeter.

