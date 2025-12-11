Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
NFL Announces Big Honor For Shedeur Sanders

Brandon Marcus
By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders just had the best game of his young NFL career, and the league is taking notice. Days after throwing for 364 yards against the Tennessee Titans, Sanders earned a huge honor.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Sanders had been named NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 14.

The team celebrated this big moment on social media, letting fans know that Sanders is “just getting started.”

Sanders was one of six nominees for the highly coveted prize, along with Harold Fannin Jr., also of the Browns. During the Browns’ loss to the Titans, Fannin brought in eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey, New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal, Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, and Titans safety Kevin Winston were also in the running for Rookie of the Week.

As great as Fannin and other nominees were, this week belonged to Sanders for a number of reasons. Not only did he have three touchdowns along with those 364 yards, but he also rushed for his first touchdown of the season.

Beyond that, he appeared much more in control, more comfortable, and completely confident leading his team. This was the exact sort of game that many fans were expecting after several weeks of Sanders finding his footing and adjusting to his role as the starting quarterback.

Following his performance against the Titans, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Sanders would be the starting QB for the rest of the season.

That news, along with this award, proves that the Browns’ rookie is getting where he wants to be and is being rewarded for it.

After three starts, Sanders has earned just one win but has received praise from critics and fans, and now has one of the most-wanted awards in the league.

It’s been a very important and developmental time for the young star.

