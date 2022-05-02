‘Building The Browns’ Nominated For 5 Major Awards

As someone who works both full-time and part-time jobs in media, winning an Emmy is a dream.

For Building the Browns, the docu-series following the Cleveland Browns through the offseason, that dream is already a reality.

The show has won four Emmy awards already.

Now, they have a chance to add to that trophy case.

Our "Building the Browns" docuseries is looking to add even more hardware to its trophy case — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 2, 2022

The show debuted in 2014 and has taken Browns fans by storm ever since.

It’s like their own version of Hard Knocks, except with a fraction of the dramatic production value put into it.

Instead, it serves as a legitimate way to see new faces, reconvenes with the familiar ones, and see how the team is connecting throughout the spring and summer.

The Nominations

Five total production features are being nominated for the Central Great Lakes Emmy awards.

Below are the nominated pieces, courtesy of clevelandbrowns.com.

Best Sports Story: Content – Demetric Felton’s Battle for a Roster Spot

Best Sports Program – Post-produced/edited: Training Camp Part 1

Best Sports One-Time Special: The Playoffs

Best Sports Documentary: Trust the Process

Societal Concerns: Salute to Service

It’s cool to see a diverse array of production pieces up for awards.

The show highlights different components of the team both on and off the field.

The personal journey’s, such as Felton’s battle for making the roster, are especially enjoyable to see in-depth.

With a couple episodes out already for this season, the show is going as strong as ever.

People look forward to it on a week-to-week basis to get their Browns-on-video fix.

Calling into the local sports talk radio shows can only appease some for so long.

Having video content with high-level production helps fill that football hunger of the diehard fans.

This Offseason

This year of Building the Browns should be as entertaining as any.

As our own Jimmy Swartz pointed out with all the kicking issues in recent years, give us Cade York content!

Heck, we need it on a day-by-day basis!

All kidding aside, some storylines to follow through camp are obvious with position battles and other things.

However, what the production team excels at is finding the hidden gem.

What’s interesting that fans have no clue about?

That’s the question this show looks to answer so often.

It’s what draws even the most casual of football-watchers in.

Another Kind of Trophy

While Emmy awards are certainly nice, there’s one trophy this organization wants more than anything.

That, of course, is the Lombardi Trophy given to the Super Bowl winner.

If you ask Andrew Berry, he might be willing to trade in some of those Emmy’s for a Lombardi in some alternate universe.

The quest for that Lombardi is very real for the Browns, however. It became real after almost knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs just two years ago.

That heartbreak, and the disappointing season that followed, is a huge reason the front office has been so aggressive in recent months.

With the new campaign of Building the Browns underway, fans can see the quest for both more Emmy’s and a Lombardi unfold.