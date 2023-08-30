Browns Nation

Cade York Has Reportedly Signed With A New Team

By

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns wanted to sign Cade York to the practice squad.

Perhaps it is fitting that he went south and landed a little to the left of Ohio.

York opted to join the Tennessee Titans practice squad, as announced by Adam Schefter.

The struggling second-year kicker hopes a change of scenery will help him find his groove.

Cleveland waived York after trading for veteran Dustin Hopkins yesterday.

And today, the Browns signed a rookie kicker, Lucas Havrisik, to their own practice squad.

Tennessee also traded for a long-time veteran, Nick Folk, who will tee off the regular season.

So both young kickers have a worthy mentor to watch in practice this season.

If any team has more kicking woes than the Browns, it is the Titans.

Tennessee has rolled out 10 kickers over the last four seasons.

York was a heralded kicker coming out of LSU in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and last year’s coordinator, Mike Priefer, both sought York.

But after a brilliant debut that ended with a 58-yard game-winning field goal, York faltered.

The following week, he missed an extra-point in a 1-point loss to the Jets.

And against the Chargers, York missed two late chances at go-ahead field goals.

For now, the Titans and Browns can hope their young kickers find what it takes to hang around for a while.

