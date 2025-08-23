Cam Newton Believes Browns QB Won’t Get A Fair Chance

The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with quarterback questions that extend far beyond typical position battles.

Deshaun Watson remains sidelined while recovering from his Achilles injury, creating uncertainty about his future role with the franchise.

The Browns have added rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to a quarterback room that already includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently addressed Watson’s situation on his 4th&1 podcast.

Newton believes the circumstances working against Watson may prevent him from getting a legitimate opportunity.

“I don’t think that Deshaun Watson is gonna even get a fair shot, he’s making the necessary steps and doing everything that he can possibly can do to fight back. But sometimes, circumstance just outweigh the reality,” Newton said.

"It ain’t about how many followers you got, it’s about how many will follow YOU!"@CameronNewton breaks down the Browns QB room pic.twitter.com/JDHggJUTTZ — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) August 22, 2025

Watson has maintained a positive public presence throughout his recovery process. He has offered guidance to younger quarterbacks on the roster and provided regular updates about his rehabilitation progress to fans.

The Browns face the challenge of balancing their substantial investment in Watson against the development of younger players who represent the franchise’s future.

The combination of his injury recovery, emerging talent at the position, and Cleveland’s changing organizational direction creates a difficult path forward.

Sanders and Gabriel continue working with the coaching staff while Watson focuses on returning to full health.

The Browns quarterback situation remains fluid as management weighs multiple factors that will shape the position moving forward.

