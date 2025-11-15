Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Emerging Defensive Standout

The Cleveland Browns entered the weekend with a few question marks about their roster before their game versus the Baltimore Ravens. Most notably, Denzel Ward’s status was up in the air because he sat out of practice on Friday due to an illness.

Ultimately, it was reported that Ward will be healthy and ready to suit up on Sunday, which is good news for the Browns. But even if Ward couldn’t play on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski believed the team’s defense could still perform.

That’s partly because of the work of cornerback Tyson Campbell. Speaking with Cleveland.com, Stefanski praised Campbell and the work he’s done both on and off the field.

“I’ve been very impressed with Tyson, both on and off the field. Just how he goes about his business, how he works, how he fits in with his football team, off the field. And then on the field, I just think he’s played so physical, plays the run game, has made plays in the back end with the ball in the air. So, I’ve been very impressed with Tyson,” Stefanski said.

A Rising Bright Spot in Cleveland’s Secondary

Campbell has only spent four games with the Browns so far. During that time, he has made 17 tackles, one interception, and one quarterback hit.

The most lopsided trade of this NFL season may have just happened right under our noses. Tyson Campbell is playing really well for the Browns so far! pic.twitter.com/A8htEXQukg — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 22, 2025

He has played well alongside Ward, but some people felt that Sunday was going to give him a chance to shine on his own, although Myles Harden and Dom Jones could have also assisted and carried the weight.

Campbell has made an impression on his head coach in a short amount of time, which bodes well for his future with the team, especially with so much uncertainty ahead. No one is sure what this team will do in the offseason, and a number of players could be traded away, which could bring more responsibilities and opportunities for Campbell.

