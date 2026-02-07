Carson Schwesinger Turns Heads With Myles Garrett Claim

The Cleveland Browns brought in what could turn out to be an all-time great 2025 NFL draft class, as a number of players on both sides of the ball delivered tremendous rookie seasons despite the team going just 5-12 this season. Out of that stellar group, the most impressive may have been linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who just won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

His presence helped take some pressure off of Myles Garrett and enabled him to rack up a single-season record 23 sacks, which is apparently not enough for Schwesinger, as he turned heads with his recent comments about how Garrett might follow that up in 2026.

Schwesinger stopped by a recent episode of Up & Adams and briefly discussed his MVP teammate. He told Kay Adams that he thinks Garrett can beat his own record next year and get 30 sacks.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes out there and gets 30 (sacks),” Schwesinger said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he goes out there and gets 30 [sacks]… Get him in the MVP conversation." Browns LB Carson Schwesinger on the Myles Garrett experience 💪@Browns | @Flash_Garrett | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Tgt44zeiCn — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 6, 2026

There were stretches of time during the 2025 season where Garrett was on pace for 40 sacks if extrapolated over the course of a full season, but towards the end of the year, it was clear opposing offenses were selling out to stop him. Entire game plans were dedicated toward not letting Garrett beat them, and who could blame teams for doing so?

For Garrett to get to 30 sacks, he’ll need his teammates to step up even more and take more attention away from him. Schwesinger is one of a number of members of the front seven who has the potential to up their sack total.

Schwesinger collected 2.5 sacks as a rookie, and nobody outside of Garrett had more than Maliek Collins’ 6.5 sacks. If some other members of this defense can bump up to 8-10 sacks or so, it would give opposing offenses something to worry about and prevent Garrett from seeing so many double teams.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Names 2 Possible Jim Schwartz Replacements For Browns