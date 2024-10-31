Cavaliers Honored Jim Donovan On Wednesday Night

Jim Donovan, the cherished voice of the Cleveland Browns and a longtime TV personality, left an indelible mark on Cleveland sports before his passing at age 68.

The veteran sportscaster died on Saturday after battling leukemia, leaving behind a legacy that spanned nearly four decades of dedicated coverage.

His connection with the Browns, however, ran deeper.

The Cleveland sports community has rallied to honor his memory.

The Cavaliers paid their respects during Wednesday’s game against the Lakers, playing his memorable announcing clips.

Cavaliers just honored Jim Donovan. Standing ovation from the fans. pic.twitter.com/fImXW5Kw3b — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 30, 2024

The Browns, too, commemorated Donovan’s legacy last week with a moment of silence, featuring a montage of his signature calls that captured 25 seasons of Browns history since 1999.

HEARTWARMING: The #Browns had a beautiful pregame tribute video for legendary announcer Jim Donovan. Jim just passed away after a battle with cancer. He was only 68 years old. Touching 😢 pic.twitter.com/izvtoYFOt9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 27, 2024

Among the many relationships Donovan formed throughout his career, his respect for current Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stood out.

Beyond professional courtesy, Donovan genuinely believed in Stefanski’s leadership qualities and strategic mind, viewing him as a stabilizing force for an organization that sometimes acted on emotion rather than reason.

In a touching gesture following Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry presented the game ball to Donovan’s wife, Cheryl, and daughter, Meghan.

The moment encapsulated the deep bond between Donovan and the franchise he loved, serving as a fitting tribute to the man who brought Browns football to life for countless fans through his distinctive voice and unwavering enthusiasm.

