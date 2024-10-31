Jameis Winston Speaks Out On Comparisons To Deshaun Watson

Jameis Winston’s remarkable performance has breathed new life into the Cleveland Browns, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after snapping the team’s five-game losing streak.

Making his first start since 2022, Winston stepped in for Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury the previous week against the Ravens.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Winston commanded the field, completing 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

His impressive 115.3 passer rating and 65.9% completion rate had Browns fans buzzing with newfound optimism.

As comparisons to Watson inevitably surfaced, Winston maintained his professional composure.

Speaking with NFL analyst Fred Greetham, he addressed the situation with grace:

“I know Deshaun Watson is a great quarterback. It’s unfortunate that his name has to continue to come up because of his injury, but he’s going to bounce back stronger than ever.”

Winston’s focus remains squarely on the team’s future success.

“But my focus was, what’s important to me right now is making sure that we go out there and do even better than what we did last week. And that comes from practicing great Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to put ourselves in the best possible position to execute.”

#Browns Jameis Winston on people talking about his performance vs Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/HFj4Nzv15j — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 30, 2024

This team-first mentality exemplifies Winston’s leadership qualities.

Meanwhile, his stellar performance against the Ravens has raised questions about Watson’s future with the Browns. The contrast in their trajectories is striking.

Watson’s decline from his remarkable 2020 season – where he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions – is particularly noteworthy.

However, Watson’s time with the Browns has been marked by underwhelming performances, falling far short of the expectations set by his previous achievements.

As Winston continues to impress, it seems the writing may be on the wall for Watson’s tenure in Cleveland.

