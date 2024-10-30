Greg Newsome Sends A Clear Message About Trade Rumors

Last week, the Cleveland Browns were mired in a five-game losing streak en route to a 1-6 start to the season.

With the season seemingly slipping away from Cleveland, analysts were calling for the Browns’ front office to make moves with existing players that could yield valuable draft picks for a potential rebuild in 2025.

Trade rumors swirled around a dozen players on the roster until this Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

After Cleveland earned a 29-24 upset victory over the Ravens, those rumors have quieted down but still exist.

Cornerback Greg Newsome – the subject of some of those rumors – had thoughts about whether or not he’ll be traded before the NFL deadline next week.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared those thoughts in a video on X, and Newsome sent a clear message about whether he’ll be forced to suit up for another team soon.

“Browns CB Greg Newsome II said he isn’t thinking about being traded before deadline next week, says he knows GM Andrew Berry trusts him,” Petrak wrote as a caption for the video.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II said he isn’t thinking about being traded before deadline next week, says he knows GM Andrew Berry trusts him. pic.twitter.com/h1II0YPLo1 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 30, 2024

Newsome was also the subject of trade rumors this offseason before the Browns picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

The former first-round draft pick has been in Cleveland for four seasons, and this year he’s allowed the most touchdown passes of his career (3) with more than half the season remaining.

Newsome’s coverage of passes ranks among the worst of his career as quarterbacks have completed 61 percent of the passes thrown against him for 381 yards, and teams are averaging 15.2 yards per completion against the cornerback.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Status For Sunday's Game