Chad Johnson Defends Cleveland After Johnny Manziel Remarks

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing franchises in the NFL over the past few decades, as their failures to make the postseason and win games have led to some hopelessness among the fan base.

The Browns have been plagued by bad luck for years, and a lot of it stems from their inability to find the franchise quarterback the team so desperately needs.

There have been numerous options over the years to try and salvage Cleveland football, but to no avail.

For example, Johnny Manziel was considered the solution to the problem when the team drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Manziel wound up flaming out after two dispiriting seasons with the Browns and recently blamed the city for his struggles with mental health.

Manziel’s harsh comments drew a reaction from Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, who defended Cleveland via Nightcap.

“I would never blame the city. The city’s not an excuse. I’m going to play football. I’ve been to Cleveland before. I love Cleveland. You know, there are things that I like to do when I go to a city like that,” Johnson said of Manziel’s comments about Cleveland.

Ochocinco knows what it takes to succeed at the highest levels in the NFL, so he’s got good insight into how a player can shake off things like his surroundings to perform.

Manziel struggled with several things during his brief stint in the league, but the city of Cleveland is hardly to blame for how things played out.

