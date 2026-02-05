Chad Johnson Expresses Interest In Browns Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for several coaches, including someone to lead their wide receivers unit. It’s no secret that the Browns need help with their receivers, so they require someone who really knows what they are talking about.

Why not choose a player who was a valued and celebrated wide receiver for years? On social media, Chad Johnson threw his hat in the ring, suggesting that he’d be eager to get the job.

When Cam White asked who is coaching Cleveland’s wide receivers next season, Johnson’s answer was clear.

“[Waving hand emoji],” Johnson posted on X.

The six-time Pro Bowler did a lot of good during his 11 seasons in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll be in the running for his important job. However, if the Browns do consider hiring an ex-player who is still quite popular, they’d be wise to at least consider Johnson.

The Browns recently lost Chad O’Shea as their wide receivers coach, who is now joining the Kansas City Chiefs. He is just one of several coaches leaving Cleveland for new jobs, which isn’t surprising considering the hiring of Todd Monken as HC.

The Browns are definitely on the hunt for a new WR coach, and they should select someone who can get to work right away because that position needs help. Jerry Jeudy was doing quite well when he arrived in 2024, but things weren’t as successful this year. In 2024, he produced 1,229 yards on 90 receptions, but in 2025, he only had 602 yards on 50 receptions.

He wasn’t the only one suffering problems, and the entire offense in Cleveland faced struggles. However, there are many fans saying WR needs the most attention in the new season.

O’Shea won’t be around to help Cleveland’s wide receiver situation, but they are surely looking for someone who can fill his shoes. There is speculation that Monken will choose someone from his past, perhaps a coach he worked with during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns know they need to find a new WR coach so they can improve that position.

However, they probably won’t be calling Johnson.

NEXT:

Browns Face Major Salary Cap Challenge In 2026