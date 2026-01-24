Analyst Proposes Bold Browns Draft Strategy

With the dream of landing a franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft seemingly out of reach, the Cleveland Browns can easily pivot to addressing some of their other most glaring needs. The top two requirements are also on offense, and they likely can be satisfied by using the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, in addition to some later-round selections.

Armed with significant capital, and arguably having a need to completely rebuild each of those crucial positions, the Browns will have multiple chances to do so. In fact, they conceivably could use most of their draft picks solely on those two areas.

Analyst Nathan Zegura is actually proposing that bold draft strategy for the Browns, encouraging them to make one such selection after another.

“I think our draft picks should be wide receiver, offensive line; wide receiver, offensive line; wide receiver, offensive line; wide receiver, offensive line. I want to find a way to get the No. 1 wide receiver on my board, that would be my top priority,” Zegura said.

Though the Browns fell too far down the draft order to have a chance at top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, the No. 6 pick should provide an opportunity to land a prime player at a position of need. At wide receiver, either Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State or Carnell Tate of Ohio State will likely be available, or perhaps both, which could create a debate in Cleveland’s draft room.

Or, the Browns could address the offensive line, with tackle Francis Mauigoa of Miami a potential selection. After using their first two picks of the 2025 NFL Draft on defensive standouts Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland can concentrate fully on its offensive needs.

Later, at No. 24, the Browns could take a player at whatever position they didn’t draft earlier. It has also been suggested that they could trade that pick back to the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2024 first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who had an excellent rookie year but a disappointing second NFL season.

As the draft moves along, Cleveland could add depth at those positions in the later rounds as well, in particular along the offensive line, as that unit could suffer several departures this offseason, either through retirement or free agency.

