Tuesday, August 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Wright Makes Strong Case For 1 Browns QB To Start

Nick Wright Makes Strong Case For 1 Browns QB To Start

Ernesto Cova
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL for months.

However, that’s not because there is great talent battling one another.

If anything, the Browns have one of the least impressive QB rosters in the league, and it looks like most of the options will be a lackluster choice.

That’s why FOX Sports host Nick Wright believes they need to give Shedeur Sanders a chance.

“So I was not a Shedeur guy. However, because of where he is and the quarterbacks he is competing with, they’ve got to start him at some point. Kenny Pickett is injured and not an NFL quarterback. Joe Flacco is 40 years old. Dillon Gabriel, he’s too small. Shedeur, there is a 5 percent chance Shedeur is the franchise quarterback. When the other three guys have a combined 0 percent and you’re gonna be a terrible team, the moment the year has gotten away from you, you have to play Shedeur,” Wright said.

Flacco gives the team the best chance to win some games this season, but there’s no long-term upside.

Chances are that he will be worse than he was two years ago, when he helped Cleveland make the playoffs, not better.

Even if he is as good, he might not suit up next season, or the year after that.

The Browns should be looking for their quarterback of the future right now, yet all signs point to him not being on the roster, or even in the NFL yet.

But if there’s even a slight chance that Sanders is that guy, they need to give him an opportunity to prove it.

This should be a developmental season in Cleveland, and if they can’t get the job done early on with Flacco, they shouldn’t hesitate to pull the plug and give Sanders a chance.

