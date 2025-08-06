Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns Rejected Multiple Trade Offers For QB

Report: Browns Rejected Multiple Trade Offers For QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Report: Browns Rejected Multiple Trade Offers For QB
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a major need at quarterback.

They responded by trading for one, signing another and drafting two.

The Browns shocked plenty of people when they selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and that decision was even harder to explain when they took Shedeur Sanders the following day.

According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, multiple teams tried to trade for Gabriel shortly after that, but the Browns just weren’t interested.

Multiple reports showed that the Browns were quite high on Gabriel from the first time they met with him.

He entered training camp as the third quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and that hasn’t changed despite some reported struggles.

For most of the pre-draft process, many scouts and experts considered Gabriel to be a backup and not a starting-caliber NFL prospect.

Even so, it makes perfect sense that the team wants to hold on to its rookies, at least for the time being.

They still need to figure out what to do with the veterans, though.

Going into the season with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster might not be wise, and if Pickett isn’t going to get some key reps because of his hamstring injury, perhaps it will be better to part with him.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Earning Major Recognition At Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation