Charles Woodson Releases Statement After Buying Stake In Browns

NFL legend Charles Woodson is officially stepping into a new chapter as part-owner of the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced Tuesday that the Pro Football Hall of Famer has been added as a limited partner in the ownership group.

Woodson will be purchasing a 0.1% stake in the franchise from majority owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, per reports.

Following the announcement, Woodson shared a heartfelt message with Browns fans.

“Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League,” Woodson said in a statement. “In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio.”

.@CharlesWoodson is bringing it back to his home state for a full circle moment in the next chapter of his football life 💯 pic.twitter.com/u9wUKQmjwT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 20, 2025

The move comes with certain conditions. Similar to Tom Brady’s arrangement with the Las Vegas Raiders, Woodson will need to comply with broadcast restrictions to finalize the deal.

Charles Woodson’s NFL resume stands as nothing short of extraordinary.

Across 18 seasons, 11 with the Oakland Raiders and seven with the Green Bay Packers, he built a Hall of Fame career filled with accolades.

Woodson burst onto the scene by claiming Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1998, later earning Defensive Player of the Year in 2009. He made nine Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro teams, and won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2010.

Statistically, Woodson was elite: 65 interceptions with 11 returned for touchdowns, 183 pass breakups, 33 forced fumbles, and 18 fumble recoveries.

He ranks tied for fifth all-time in interceptions and second in career defensive touchdowns.

Perhaps most impressive, Woodson transitioned to safety late in his career and still earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors at age 39.

The Ohio native now returns to his home state in an ownership capacity, bringing his football expertise to a franchise looking to build on recent momentum.

