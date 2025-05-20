Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Training With 2 Browns Receivers

For the second straight year, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is recovering from a season-ending injury.

After suffering a fractured shoulder bone in 2023, Watson ruptured his Achilles during last year’s regular season.

The veteran quarterback appears to be ahead of schedule in his latest recovery process.

Earlier this month, Watson returned to the Browns’ practice facility to continue his rehab without his walking boot.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed what Watson has been doing in those workouts, adding that he’s been throwing to two wide receivers in these sessions.

“Watson has been throwing to Jerry Jeudy and David Bell indoors at the Browns’ facility, a league source told cleveland.com. He’s been out of his walking boot for several weeks, as he posted on his Instagram account, and also posted photos of himself Monday throwing to receivers,” Cabot wrote. “Jeudy is participating in the Browns voluntary offseason program, and Bell is working his way back from surgery last season to repair his dislocated hip.”

The quarterback’s choice of throwing partners hints at a strong connection he enjoyed with Jeudy and Bell.

Jeudy lived up to his potential in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl nod after his career-best campaign.

Bell hopes to become a big part of the Browns’ offensive plan in 2025 after playing in only one contest last season.

The Browns need a strong receiving option opposite Jeudy to keep opponents from focusing on him in 2025.

Currently, Cleveland has a dozen wide receivers signed to their roster.

Former Pittsburgh wideout Diontae Johnson and third-year receiver Cedric Tillman highlight the remaining receivers for the Browns.

NEXT:

Browns Officially Announce Partnership With NFL Hall Of Famer